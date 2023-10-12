Open Menu

DG Rangers Visits Riverine Areas Of Kandhkot

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG Rangers visits riverine areas of Kandhkot

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas paid a detailed visit of riverine areas in Kandhkot, Sindh and reviewed the operation against the criminals and dacoits.

The spokesman for Rangers told on Thursday that the Sector Commander of the area concerned presented a detailed briefing about the operation to the DG Rangers.

The Rangers DG also paid an aerial visit of the area.

DG Rangers Major General Azhar Waqas approved the establishment of more check posts in the area to ensure the safety of lives and properties of citizens and complete protection of national highway.

Expressing his satisfaction over the ongoing operation against criminals, he ordered to prepare a list of facilitators of criminals and to take stern actions against them.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Visit Kandhkot Criminals

Recent Stories

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional develo ..

UAE and Turkish Presidents discuss regional developments and civilian protection ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work ..

Abu Dhabi Prosecution discusses strengthening work mechanisms , improving servic ..

31 minutes ago
 ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elect ..

ECP assures for essential changes in CoC for elections

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of ..

Saif bin Zayed honours work teams and partners of controlled medicines unified e ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in Ind ..

Pakistan condemns case against Zainab Abbas in India

1 hour ago
 Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter ..

Afridi boosts Azam ahead of Pakistan’s encounter with India

1 hour ago
ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth e ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon to return for its fifth edition on December 16

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l C ..

PM Kakar to attend Belt & Road Forum for Int’l Cooperation in Beijing

2 hours ago
 Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 20 ..

Australia elect to field first in ICC World Cup 2023 clash with South Africa

2 hours ago
 Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in ..

Protesters who intercepted Shehbaz Sharif's car in Lahore face legal action

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. Sout ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 10 Australia Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, ..

3 hours ago
 Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team ..

Samiya Hassan Ali cheers on Pakistan cricket team in World Cup match

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan