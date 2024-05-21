DG Rangers Visits Riverine Areas To Oversee Ongoing Operations
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Major General Azhar Waqas, the Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, visited the riverine areas of Sindh to review the ongoing security operations against criminal gangs in the region.
Senior officers from both the police and Rangers accompanied him during this visit, according to the Sindh Rangers spokesman on Tuesday.
During the visit, the area Sector Commander provided Major General Waqas with a comprehensive briefing on the progress of the operations. Since March 2024, a joint effort between the police and Rangers has led to the arrest of 127 criminals from the Arsala Sabzoi, Nandwani, Kokari, and Bello Banglani gangs.
These gangs have been notorious for their involvement in robberies and kidnappings for ransom along the National Highway.
Overall, the Pakistan Rangers Sindh have arrested 329 dacoits and criminals across 122 operations. These operations have resulted in the recovery of significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and drugs.
Additionally, the hideouts of the Arsala Sabzoi and Bello Banglani gangs in Kandhkot were demolished, leading to the rescue of 109 hostages.
Major General Azhar Waqas also conducted an aerial survey of the robbers' hideouts to assess the situation firsthand.
Following this, he issued directives to increase patrolling on the Motorway and Indus Highway to ensure the safety of citizens' transport. This includes heightened activity at check posts to prevent any criminal activities.
Emphasizing the importance of a continued crackdown, the DG Rangers instructed the completion of the operation against dacoits in the Katcha areas (riverine areas) of Sindh in collaboration with the police.
He also called for the preparation of lists identifying individuals who facilitate these criminals, ensuring that legal action is taken against them to protect the lives and property of citizens.
