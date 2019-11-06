DG Rawalpindi Development Authority advises public to check housing schemes status before investment

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting held to review Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General (DG) RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza while Director MP&TE, director LU&BC and other concerned were also present on the occasion.

DG RDA has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction activities,besides booking offices and encroachers without any fear.

He directed to upload details of illegal private and cooperative housing societies of Rawalpindi on RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk and advised the public to check the status of the housing schemes at official website before investment.