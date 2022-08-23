UrduPoint.com

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority Directs WASA Officials To Reduce Expenditures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Tuesday directed all the WASA officials to reduce expenditures of the Agency.

According to RDA spokesperson, a meeting to review the progress of WASA was held today in the conference room of RDA under the chairmanship of the DG RDA.

The Managing Director (MD) WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Deputy Managing Director (DMD) WASA Saleem Ashraf, Deputy Director Planning WASA, Azizullah, Deputy Director Finance Tahir Bashir and other officers attended the meeting.

The Deputy Director Planning WASA gave a detailed briefing on the different projects of WASA.

The DG RDA directed the WASA officers for regular monitoring and mechanism of WASA field staff and developed integrated system to reduce repair and maintenance of WASA.

He directed that the areas of Rawalpindi city which are facing severe water shortage and facing problems in revenue collection, should be focused.

He also directed to prepare new development schemes for water supply in these areas and should be sent to the authorities concerned of the Punjab Government for approval.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take solid steps and get help from modern technology to develop modern water and sewage supply and drainage systems.

The installation of new tube wells should be avoided due to ground water depletion in several areas, he added.

