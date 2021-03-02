DG Rawalpindi Development Authority for early completion of various development projects

The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed for early completion of construction work on various development projects in the city

He said Dr Qadeer Khan road, Dry Port Road and three pedestrian bridges on Airport road would be completed as soon as possible to overcome the sufferings of people.

He said this while inspecting the dualization of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi, Construction / Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot Rawalpindi and building three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road here Tuesday.

He appreciated construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan Road as 2.25 kilometer road work has been completed.

Chief Engineer Aamir Rasheed RDA, Director Architect Shuja Ali, DD Engineering Amanat Ali and other officers also visited along with DG RDA at three development projects.