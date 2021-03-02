UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority For Early Completion Of Various Development Projects

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority for early completion of various development projects

The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed for early completion of construction work on various development projects in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed for early completion of construction work on various development projects in the city.

He said Dr Qadeer Khan road, Dry Port Road and three pedestrian bridges on Airport road would be completed as soon as possible to overcome the sufferings of people.

He said this while inspecting the dualization of Dr Qadeer Khan Road from Islamabad Highway to Falcon Complex Rawalpindi, Construction / Widening and Improvement of Dry Port Road from Rahimabad Flyover at Airport Road to Welfare Complex via Chaklala Railway Station Shell Depot Rawalpindi and building three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road here Tuesday.

He appreciated construction work on Dr Qadeer Khan Road as 2.25 kilometer road work has been completed.

Chief Engineer Aamir Rasheed RDA, Director Architect Shuja Ali, DD Engineering Amanat Ali and other officers also visited along with DG RDA at three development projects.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Amanat Ali From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

1 minute ago

UAE stocks gain AED5 bn in market value

46 minutes ago

IOM Appeals for $170Mln to Assist People in Yemen ..

49 minutes ago

Blinken Urges Concrete Steps to Prevent Further Vi ..

49 minutes ago

S. Africa Grapples With Issue of Racism After Jour ..

59 minutes ago

SIUT to celebrate World Kidney Day on March 12

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.