DG RDA Advises Citizens Not To Invest In Illegal Housing Schemes

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2023 | 07:39 PM

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes.

According to RDA spokesman, the authority was making efforts to spread awareness about the legal status of the approved private housing schemes in RDA-controlled areas.

He informed that a total of 70 housing schemes were approved in Rawalpindi district including 10 on Fateh Jhang Road, two on Motorway Link Road, nine schemes on Girja Road and Misrial Road, one on Chakri Road and Damiyal Road, 10 schemes on Adyala Road, 13 on GT Road and Kotha Kalan, six schemes on Airport Link Road, nine in Potohar Town, four in Tehsil Murree and six schemes in Tehsil Taxila.

He said that the details of the approved plans of the private housing schemes and category of plots could directly be checked from RDA's official website www.rda.gop.pk.

The authority on the directives of the DG had advised the citizens to refrain from investing in illegal and unapproved Housing Schemes. Before any investment, the details of the approved scheme and category of the plots could also be checked from the RDA office, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan