DG, RDA assumes charge

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Newly appointed Director General (DG) of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Capt (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi here on Monday took over the charge of his office.

Tahir Zafar Abbasi was earlier working as Additional Secretary Transport Department, Punjab.

Director Admin and Finance, RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua along with other officers welcomed the newly appointed DG.

After assuming charge of his office, Tahir Zafar Abbasi directed all the officers to implement government policies to achieve the objectives of RDA.

The officers concerned of the MP&TE Directorate were also directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal and unauthorized commercial and residential construction and booking offices of illegal housing societies.

The welfare of the public should be the first and foremost duty of all government officers, he warned.

He said that illegal construction and illegal housing schemes would not be tolerated at any cost.