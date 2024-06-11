DG RDA briefs officers of 37th PSMG course

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The participants of the 37th Public Sector Management Governance (PSMG) course for the promotion of the officers from BPS-17 to BPS-18 here on Tuesday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

According to RDA spokesperson, the Director General (DG) RDA, Kinza Murtaza, along with Additional DG, Awais Munzoor Tarar, briefed the course officers on the administrative affairs of the RDA. The briefing was arranged aimed to equip the officers with insights that would be beneficial in their professional development.

During the visit, Additional DG RDA provided an overview of RDA’s inception and ongoing projects, including the Ring Road Project, Nullah Lai Expressway project, and initiatives such as the business Facilitation Center, Estate Management Information System, Regional Development Plan of Rawalpindi, and the E-Filing & Office Automation System (E-FOAS).

Kinza Murtaza on the occasion emphasized the value of such courses for the government officials, advocating for participation from the officers of other administrative departments to enhance public service delivery.

At the conclusion session, the DG expressed her gratitude to all the participants and urged them to work hard for the development of the country.