UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG RDA Directs Authorities To Accelerate Operation Against Illegal Constructions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 04:33 PM

DG RDA directs authorities to accelerate operation against illegal constructions

Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing operations against illegal constructions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing operations against illegal constructions.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG had directed the RDA Directorate of Administration and Finance, Land Development (LD) Directorate, Estate Management Directorate (EM) and Engineering Directorate particularly the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, encroachments and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

He informed that MP&TE Directorate had issued 81 Challans to the rules violators during last one month besides lodging six FIRs in respective police stations while 55 illegal buildings including plazas, shops, schools and site offices of illegal housing schemes were also sealed during operations conducted against the rules violators.

He said, the DG also issued instructions to provide relief to the citizens adding, the authority had launched an awareness campaign about Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and illegal housing schemes.

All the employees of the authority had also been asked to show commitment and work hard to redress grievances of the citizens, he added.

395

Related Topics

Police Traffic Rawalpindi SITE 2020 Housing

Recent Stories

Lithuanian hotels roll out red carpet for film fes ..

2 minutes ago

Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan Sworn in as Country ..

2 minutes ago

JKNF urges US Defense Secretary, British minister ..

3 minutes ago

Jordan envoy vows for cooperation with Pakistan in ..

6 minutes ago

PBM Sindh signs agreement with three organizations ..

6 minutes ago

Youth must get inspiration from Pak Day resolution ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.