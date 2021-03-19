DG RDA directs authorities to accelerate operation against illegal constructions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Abdul Sattar Isani has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate ongoing operations against illegal constructions.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG had directed the RDA Directorate of Administration and Finance, Land Development (LD) Directorate, Estate Management Directorate (EM) and Engineering Directorate particularly the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions, encroachments and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

He informed that MP&TE Directorate had issued 81 Challans to the rules violators during last one month besides lodging six FIRs in respective police stations while 55 illegal buildings including plazas, shops, schools and site offices of illegal housing schemes were also sealed during operations conducted against the rules violators.

He said, the DG also issued instructions to provide relief to the citizens adding, the authority had launched an awareness campaign about Building and Zoning Regulations 2020 and illegal housing schemes.

All the employees of the authority had also been asked to show commitment and work hard to redress grievances of the citizens, he added.

