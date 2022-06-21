DG RDA directs authorities to facilitate citizens to accelerate construction activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (R) Tahir Zafar Abbasi on Tuesday directed Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM) Directorate to work hard and facilitate the citizens to accelerate construction activities in RDA's jurisdiction.

Chairing a meeting held here to review performance of RDA's directorates and he instructed the officers to make earnest efforts to redress the grievances of the people.

Chief Engineer RDA, Director Admin and Finance, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), Director, Land Development and Estate Management (LD&EM), Director, Engineering and other RDA officers attended the meeting.

The DG directed the Director MP&TE to provide relief to the general public and make the process fast and easy to get approval for the construction of residential as well as commercial buildings.

He also instructed the officers to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions without any discrimination.

He ordered LD&EM Directorate to computerize all the record and work hard to complete the task within shortest time frame.

The DG stressed upon the importance of speedy and quality work, instead of completing ongoing projects on a fast track basis and also directed the RDA Engineering Directorate to work hard to complete the projects within stipulated time frame.