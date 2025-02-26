DG RDA directs authorities to improve city infrastructure

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to improve city infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference the DG outlined RDA’s performance and discussed the future plans aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure and governance.

The DG also introduced a series of new directives to strengthen city planning, curb land speculation, and foster responsible corporate practices.

He announced that the evasion of land in unproductive Private Housing Schemes (PHS) for speculative purposes will be strictly prohibited.

She emphasized that only those PHS owners who deliver exceptional public service will be granted the privilege of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) work.

RDA will enter into Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with PHS owners who will demonstrate a commitment to the city's betterment.

The DG also discussed the importance of joint ventures (JVs) with PHSs that possess clear land titles, particularly for the establishment of economic zones.

Additionally, she emphasized that modern IT systems, including mandatory QR coding, will be introduced prior to the issuance of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for PHSs.

She said land transfers to RDA must be made before NOC issuance and in a cluster format, backed by solid mutations to ensure transparency.

The DG specified that mortgage plots should be transferred to RDA and locked for public sale through QR codes.

Furthermore, clearance of Audit Paras will be a mandatory requirement prior to the extension or revision of any PHS.

Kinza Murtaza also focused on improving Rawalpindi’s transportation infrastructure and said that all PHS to allocate land for the development of corridors, ensuring alternative routes and enhancement of the city’s road networks.

To simplify the process for the citizens, the DG announced that building plans for small houses will be made available on RDA’s website for public selection. These plans will be scrutinized for a minimal fee in a short time frame and delivered directly to the applicants' doorsteps.

Encouraging vertical development, the DG RDA stressed the importance of promoting high-rise buildings in suitable areas of downtown Rawalpindi.

A clear strategy will be developed for earmarking these areas, while banning construction in others to manage city growth effectively.

The DG emphasized the need for Rawalpindi to undergo beautification, with initiatives to improve the city’s aesthetic appeal and public spaces.