DG RDA directs authorities to provide relief to citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday directed all the officers of RDA to work hard to provide relief to the citizens.

According to the RDA spokesperson, the DG had also instructed the RDA employees to reach the office on time and ensure speedy and quality work. If there are any obstacles, they should be removed and the problems being faced by the citizens should also be addressed, he added.

He informed that solid steps, on the directives of the DG, were being taken to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that the citizens should only pay the RDA fee, fixed by the government and no additional amount should be given to any official.

The spokesman said that in case of any difficulty and complaint, the authorities concerned or DG office could be contacted.

He said that the DG had also directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities.

The DG had ordered the Land Use and Building Control Wing to accelerate the building maps approval process, he said adding, the authorities were directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized construction without any discrimination.

The spokesperson said the DG had also advised the citizens not to invest in illegal housing schemes and check status of the housing projects before any investment at RDA official website www.rda.gop.pk.