DG RDA directs authorities to renovate Fawara Chowk parking plaza

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to renovate Fawara Chowk parking plaza.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG during a visit inspected Fawara Chowk parking plaza and directed the Estate Management (EM) Directorate of RDA to undertake extensive renovation work there.

She emphasized the urgency of optimizing the functionality of the parking plaza in a proper manner.

Kinza Murtaza instructed the EM Director to expedite the work to operationalize the basement of the plaza and promptly install rooftop sheds.

Moreover, she also underscored the importance of maintaining cleanliness within the premises.

The spokesman informed that the visit signifies RDA's commitment to enhance urban infrastructure and ensure all possible facilities for the citizens.

On the occasion, Chief Engineer, Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management, Shahzad Gondal, Director Engineering, Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Estate Management, Raja Waqar Asghar, and Assistant Director Architecture, Syeda Rida Sultan were also present.