DG RDA Directs Authorities To Swiftly Complete Cleanliness Work Of Nullah Lai

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

DG RDA directs authorities to swiftly complete cleanliness work of Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned to swiftly complete cleanliness work of Nullah Lai.

According to a RDA spokesman, the DG during a visit to different vulnerable areas along Nullah Lai inspected arrangements being finalized for monsoon season.

The DG had directed the Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to complete cleanliness work before start of monsoon rains.

He said that WASA and MCR were instructed to remove solid waste and encroachments from the banks of Nulla Lai, adding, the citizens were also asked not to dump solid waste near nullahs.

The spokesman said the DG had issued orders to WASA and MCR to take solid steps to make sure that the residents were not throwing garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai.

He said that the problems faced during the monsoon season must be addressed as soon as possible, so that, the residents particularly of the low-lying areas could be protected from flood risks.

The DG had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated, the spokesman informed.

