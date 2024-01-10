Open Menu

DG RDA Directs Authorities To Swiftly Complete Construction Work Of 6th Road Metro Bus Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2024 | 10:44 PM

Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday directed the authorities to complete the 6th Road Metro Bus Station rehabilitation project within the shortest time frame

While reviewing the construction work of the 6th Road Metro Bus Station at Murree Road Rawalpindi he instructed the Chief Engineer RDA, Muhammad Anwar Baran to swiftly complete the project.

The DG said that during 9th May last year’s violent protests, the 6th Road Metro Bus Station was badly damaged and the protesters vandalized the station and set it on fire.

According to RDA spokesperson, the 6th Road Metro Bus Station was completely destroyed.

He informed that an inspection committee was constituted to submit a detailed report. Based on the inspection committee report, the Punjab Mass Transit Authority had requested RDA to rehabilitate the Metro Bus Station which was closed for the passengers after the incident.

He said that RDA was making efforts to complete the project within the shortest possible time frame. With the restoration of the Metro Station, the passengers of the adjacent localities would be able to travel from the station. More than 100,000 passengers benefit from the Metro Bus Service daily, he informed.

The DG had directed the authorities to complete the project as soon as possible so that the citizens could be facilitated, he added.

