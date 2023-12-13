Open Menu

DG RDA Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Illegal Constructions

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the authorities concerned to take action in accordance with the law against illegal constructions.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG had instructed the RDA officials to make all-out efforts to address complaints of the citizens.

The DG also directed the Director MP&TE to provide relief to the citizens about the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

He also directed the officers to take strict action against illegal commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG instructed the RDA officials to accelerate process to transfer the properties of the citizens.

He also directed to take action in accordance with the law against encroachers.

Saif Anwar Jappa ordered the RDA Engineering Directorate to work hard to facilitate the residents, he added.

