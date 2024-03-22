DG RDA Directs Authorities To Take Strict Action Against Encroachments Near Nullah Lai
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to take strict action against encroachments near Nullah Lai.
During a visit to different areas along Nullah Lai the DG inspected the vulnerable places.
According to RDA spokesman, during the visit, the officers concerned of Engineering Directorate and Land Directorate RDA were also present.
The DG also inspected the residential and commercial buildings near Nullah Lai.
On the occasion, the DG directed the authorities that a large-scale operation should be carried out against encroachments and those dumping solid waste in Nullah Lai.
She further directed that the difficulties being faced in the Nullah Lai project must be resolved so that the residents living near Nullah Lai and in low-lying areas could be saved from flash flood risks during heavy rains.
She said that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated.
The Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Land Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran and other officials were present on this occasion.
