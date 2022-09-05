DG RDA directs employees to be punctual in office timings

The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to work hard to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday directed the authorities concerned to work hard to provide relief to the citizens.

The DG also directed all the RDA employees to be punctual and strictly observe the notified office timings.

He said that all the RDA officers had been directed to address the obstacles if any and resolve the problems being faced by the citizens.

Speedy and quality work should be ensured, he said adding, the authorities concerned should make all-out efforts to provide relief to the general public.

He also instructed to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG ordered all RDA directorates to work hard to mitigate hardships being faced by the common people.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG suspended a stenographer namely Muhammad Abbas who was absent from duty without intimation.