DG RDA Directs Enforcement Squad To Take Strict Action Against Encroachments
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has directed the enforcement squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.
According to the RDA spokesman, the DG while appreciating the work of the enforcement squad directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.
The enforcement squad would continue to take strict action against illegal constructions, encroachments, and the rules violators violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020, he said.
Kinza Murtaza had further instructed the Enforcement Squad to work hard for the eradication of encroachments and beautification of the city, the spokesman added.
The citizens were urged to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal actions, he added.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP to reward tax fraud Identifiers with cash to curb tax evasion1 minute ago
-
No member arrested within premises of Parliament: Tarar1 minute ago
-
Efforts on to ensure facilities under Awami Agenda program in S.Waziristan Upper1 minute ago
-
Tree plantation seminar held at SMBB Medical University Larkana1 minute ago
-
NA offers fateha for souls of Quaid-e-Azam, Kalsoom Nawaz, Palestinians1 minute ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition after encounter1 minute ago
-
Climate-vulnerable HKH countries' collaboration must to protect lives, livelihoods of two billion pe ..2 minutes ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two11 minutes ago
-
Minister Naqvi pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on 76th birth anniversary11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews law, order in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Best way to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi is to follow Quran & Sunnah: KP’s chief cleric21 minutes ago
-
Tarar proposes special committee to create awareness about women’s inheritance rights21 minutes ago