DG RDA directs enforcement squad to take strict action against encroachments

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has directed the enforcement squad to take strict action in accordance with the law against encroachments.

According to the RDA spokesman, the DG while appreciating the work of the enforcement squad directed to take strict action against encroachments, illegal and unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities in residential areas without any discrimination.

The enforcement squad would continue to take strict action against illegal constructions, encroachments, and the rules violators violating the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2020, he said.

Kinza Murtaza had further instructed the Enforcement Squad to work hard for the eradication of encroachments and beautification of the city, the spokesman added.

The citizens were urged to remove encroachments on their own to avoid legal actions, he added.