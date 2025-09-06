DG RDA directs officers to arrange relief goods for flood affected areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA officers have been tasked on Saturday with arranging relief goods for onward transportation to the flood-affected areas in Punjab.

The DG RDA emphasized that it was the collective responsibility of all government institutions to extend maximum support to the people suffering due to recent floods. She directed the officers to ensure timely preparation and delivery of essential relief items including food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other necessities.

Senior RDA officers including the Chief Planner, Director Land Use and Building Control, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, Assistant Director Engineering, Assistant Director Building Control, Schemes Superintendents, and other concerned officials will actively participate in this humanitarian initiative.

The DG RDA reaffirmed that the Authority stands in solidarity with the affected families and will continue to contribute towards the relief efforts initiated by the Government of Punjab.

On the directions of Secretary Housing, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the RDA will also assist relief activities in District Gujrat in coordination with MD WASA Gujrat.