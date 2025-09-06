Open Menu

DG RDA Directs Officers To Arrange Relief Goods For Flood Affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DG RDA directs officers to arrange relief goods for flood affected areas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) On the special directions of the Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, the RDA officers have been tasked on Saturday with arranging relief goods for onward transportation to the flood-affected areas in Punjab.

The DG RDA emphasized that it was the collective responsibility of all government institutions to extend maximum support to the people suffering due to recent floods. She directed the officers to ensure timely preparation and delivery of essential relief items including food, clean drinking water, medicines, and other necessities.

Senior RDA officers including the Chief Planner, Director Land Use and Building Control, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering, Assistant Director Engineering, Assistant Director Building Control, Schemes Superintendents, and other concerned officials will actively participate in this humanitarian initiative.

The DG RDA reaffirmed that the Authority stands in solidarity with the affected families and will continue to contribute towards the relief efforts initiated by the Government of Punjab.

On the directions of Secretary Housing, Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, the RDA will also assist relief activities in District Gujrat in coordination with MD WASA Gujrat.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025

8 hours ago
 5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surro ..

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas

17 hours ago
 India’s water tactics violate international agre ..

India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser

17 hours ago
 Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations ..

Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas

17 hours ago
 ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing co ..

ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..

17 hours ago
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakist ..

India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah

17 hours ago
 NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & ..

NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence

18 hours ago
 Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop socia ..

Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..

18 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-h ..

Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas

18 hours ago
 Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through ..

Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue

18 hours ago
 Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats fro ..

Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan