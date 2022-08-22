UrduPoint.com

DG RDA Directs Officers To Work Hard To Redress Citizen's Grievance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022 | 06:40 PM

DG RDA directs officers to work hard to redress citizen's grievance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Monday directed all the employees to work hard to redress the grievances of the people.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG while chairing a meeting held here to review the progress of different projects directed the authority's directorates to provide relief to the citizens and make all-out efforts to address their complaints as soon as possible.

Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mehmood Janjua, Director Engineering, Aamir Rashid, Director Architecture, Shuja Ali and other officers attended the meeting.

He said that RDA had set a time frame for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and approval of building plans/maps with a view to accelerate the construction activities and facilitate the builders and the developers.

30 days time period was fixed for approval of the maps and for issuance of the completion certificates while 45 days for the issuance of NOC for change in land use.

Similarly, 60 to 75 days were fixed for the permits of the housing societies, he added.

The DG also directed the authorities concerned of One Window Operation Center (OWOC) to improve the online service so that the applicants could be facilitated and their precious time could be saved, adding, due to the speedy process of the applications by OWOC, some obstacles and problems being faced by the citizens would be resolved.

He also instructed the authorities to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized construction and commercial activities without any discrimination.

The DG directed the MP&TE Directorate to provide relief to the general public particularly for the construction of residential and commercial buildings.

While stressing upon the importance of speedy and quality work, the DG instructed the authorities to execute the ongoing projects on a fast track basis, the spokesman informed.

