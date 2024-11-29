DG RDA directs timely completion of Rwp Ring Road project without compromising on quality

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities to ensure timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project without comprising on quality.
"The project must meet all the deadlines set in the timeline," Kinza Murtaza emphasized.
"However, there will be no compromise on the quality and standard of the work. We are committed to ensuring that the flyovers are built to the highest standards for the safety and convenience of the public," she added.
The spokesman informed that the launch of the girders on the flyovers of the Ring Road project has been commenced, marking a significant milestone in the development of this vital infrastructure. The project, which would help ease traffic flow in Rawalpindi and reduce congestion, is a key part of the region’s ongoing efforts to enhance transportation networks, the spokesman said.
The Ring Road Project once completed, would provide a crucial link between various parts of the city, boosting connectivity and supporting economic growth in the region, he said adding, as part of the ongoing construction, the launching of the girders on the flyovers represents a critical phase, ensuring the project stays on track for its expected completion.
RDA is working in collaboration to ensure the project progresses smoothly and that safety protocols are strictly followed during the construction phase, he added.
The RDA spokesman informed that the DG had issued clear instructions for timely and efficient completion of the project.
