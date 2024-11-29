Open Menu

DG RDA Directs Timely Completion Of Rwp Ring Road Project Without Compromising On Quality

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 29, 2024 | 04:00 PM

DG RDA directs timely completion of Rwp Ring Road project without compromising on quality

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza has directed the authorities to ensure timely completion of Rawalpindi Ring Road project without comprising on quality.

"The project must meet all the deadlines set in the timeline," Kinza Murtaza emphasized.

"However, there will be no compromise on the quality and standard of the work. We are committed to ensuring that the flyovers are built to the highest standards for the safety and convenience of the public," she added.

The spokesman informed that the launch of the girders on the flyovers of the Ring Road project has been commenced, marking a significant milestone in the development of this vital infrastructure. The project, which would help ease traffic flow in Rawalpindi and reduce congestion, is a key part of the region’s ongoing efforts to enhance transportation networks, the spokesman said.

The Ring Road Project once completed, would provide a crucial link between various parts of the city, boosting connectivity and supporting economic growth in the region, he said adding, as part of the ongoing construction, the launching of the girders on the flyovers represents a critical phase, ensuring the project stays on track for its expected completion.

RDA is working in collaboration to ensure the project progresses smoothly and that safety protocols are strictly followed during the construction phase, he added.

The RDA spokesman informed that the DG had issued clear instructions for timely and efficient completion of the project.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2, ..

Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..

16 minutes ago
 Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!

18 minutes ago
 ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today

45 minutes ago
 No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreig ..

No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office

53 minutes ago
 PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery ..

PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years

3 hours ago
 Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challeng ..

Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC

4 hours ago
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Tr ..

ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024

7 hours ago
 CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE

18 hours ago
 Under training ASPs of specialized training progra ..

Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters

18 hours ago
 CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series ..

CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan