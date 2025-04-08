DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, directed the officials concerned to improve the dengue control activities in housing schemes and areas under the jurisdiction of the RDA.

Presiding over a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures here on Tuesday, she directed to focus on the activation of dormant users for enhancing vector surveillance, ensuring that monitoring systems were operational across the region.

Kinza emphasized the importance of targeting hotspots within RDA-controlled areas by focusing on high-risk zones.

RDA aimed to implement immediate preventive measures and curb the spread of dengue fever more effectively, she added.

The meeting discussed various strategies to address the ongoing challenges of dengue prevention and vector surveillance.

Attendees also agreed on the critical need to address Data Verification and Reporting (DVR) issues promptly.

Prioritizing the resolution of DVR problems will ensure accurate, real-time monitoring of dengue outbreaks, enabling a faster and more efficient response to prevent the spread of the virus.