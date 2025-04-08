Open Menu

DG RDA Directs To Improve Dengue Control Activities

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DG RDA directs to improve dengue control activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Director General of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza, directed the officials concerned to improve the dengue control activities in housing schemes and areas under the jurisdiction of the RDA.

Presiding over a meeting to review the anti-dengue measures here on Tuesday, she directed to focus on the activation of dormant users for enhancing vector surveillance, ensuring that monitoring systems were operational across the region.

Kinza emphasized the importance of targeting hotspots within RDA-controlled areas by focusing on high-risk zones.

RDA aimed to implement immediate preventive measures and curb the spread of dengue fever more effectively, she added.

The meeting discussed various strategies to address the ongoing challenges of dengue prevention and vector surveillance.

Attendees also agreed on the critical need to address Data Verification and Reporting (DVR) issues promptly.

Prioritizing the resolution of DVR problems will ensure accurate, real-time monitoring of dengue outbreaks, enabling a faster and more efficient response to prevent the spread of the virus.

Recent Stories

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for sma ..

Presight launches ‘Presight LifeSaver’ for smarter emergency, crisis respons ..

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and ..

Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology explores collaborat ..

13 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence M ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s Defence Minister

14 minutes ago
 World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025 promotes innovation, internati ..

29 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

Saud bin Saqr receives son of Dawoodi Bohra leader

29 minutes ago
 Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC ci ..

Emirati film ‘Mountain Boy’ to debut in GCC cinemas on April 17

44 minutes ago
Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality ..

Rabdan Academy begins integrating virtual reality into its academic programmes

58 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

Saqr Ghobash receives President of Armenia

58 minutes ago
 ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, a ..

ADNOC continues to drive manufacturing industry, attract local, foreign direct i ..

58 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with India’s External Affairs Minister

59 minutes ago
 Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record brea ..

Free Zones Authority of Ajman achieves record breaking performance in 2024

59 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Develo ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development board meeting

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan