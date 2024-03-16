DG RDA directs WASA authorities to speed up revenue recovery campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rawalpindi, Kinza Murtaza here on Saturday directed the authorities of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi to speed up the ongoing revenue recovery campaign.

Chairing a meeting regarding WASA revenue recovery, the DG said that the recovery target of WASA should be revised immediately and set as per the new tariff.

Managing Director, WASA, Muhammad Asleem Ashraf, Chief Engineer, RDA, Anwar Baran, Deputy MD, Admin and Finance, Aamir Ashfaq Qureshi, Director Finance and Revenue, Tahir Bashir, Director Admin, Mohammad Umar Farooq and Deputy Directors Revenues and representative of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi attended the meeting.

The MD WASA while briefing the DG said that total connections of WASA are 154,017 out of which 137,629 are domestic and 16,388 are commercial.

Over Rs 1044.572 million were recovered in the first eight months of the financial year 2023-2024, which is more than the target, he said adding, along with this, the crackdown against the defaulters was launched and it would continue to improve the recovery.

FIRs should also be lodged against all the defaulters and illegal connections, the DG said and instructed that in future installments of the bills would not be allowed and the customers would have to pay their entire bill.

Mobile SMS service should be introduced and the bill information should be provided to all the consumers through SMS, she added.

A letter should be written to the CPO Rawalpindi requesting the provision of police team. The police team would not only help in the recovery of WASA outstanding dues from the defaulters but would also be useful in RDA operations, she said.

A business Facilitation Center to facilitate the businessmen had been set up in RDA in which the representatives of all the departments concerned are available. WASA should appoint its representative who would issue the WASA No Objection Certificate and collect the dues of WASA if any before transfer of any property. This step would help considerably increase the income of WASA, she said.

The DG further directed the authorities to conduct a survey within a week of all the tube wells installed in all the private housing schemes which are approved by RDA or established illegally. Monthly groundwater dues should be collected from them as per the gazette, she instructed.

All possible efforts would be made to make WASA self-sustainable and no negligence would be tolerated, she added.