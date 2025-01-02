- Home
DG RDA Holds Consultative Session With RCCI Representatives At Ring Road FWO Camp Office
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 08:55 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), along with the key officials, held a significant consultative session with prominent members of the business community and representatives of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) at the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Camp Office for the Ring Road Project.
The session was held aimed to foster collaboration and gather valuable input from the stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project.
The initiative, envisioned as a game-changer for the region, is designed to alleviate traffic congestion, boost economic activities, and provide state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate trade and commerce.
During the discussion, the DG highlighted the project’s progress and emphasized the importance of inclusivity and transparency in its execution.
“Rawalpindi Ring Road is not just an infrastructure project; it is a lifeline for the economic growth of this region.
Engaging the business community and RCCI ensures we align the project with the needs of the people it will serve,” stated the DG RDA.
Representatives of the RCCI and the business community expressed their appreciation for the RDA’s proactive approach in involving the key stakeholders. They shared constructive suggestions, including the incorporation of business-friendly facilities such as dedicated industrial zones, improved connectivity for commercial areas, and policies to attract investment.
The DG assured the participants that their suggestions would be given due consideration and reiterated the authority’s commitment to completing the project within the stipulated timeline while maintaining the highest standards of quality and efficiency.
The session concluded with a renewed commitment to collaboration between RDA, RCCI, and the broader business community, ensuring that the Rawalpindi Ring Road becomes a cornerstone for sustainable development and economic prosperity in the region.
