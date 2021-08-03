DG RDA lauds MP&TE Directorate for record revenue generation

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has commended efforts of the officers concerned, made to generate record revenue during last financial year 2020-21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has commended efforts of the officers concerned, made to generate record revenue during last financial year 2020-21.

The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) managed to generate record revenue of Rs 498.6 million against the target of Rs 260 million set for last financial year 2020-21.

On excellent performance, DG RDA has commended the officers concerned of RDA including Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, Samiullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Planning and Atif Mehmood Chaudhry, Deputy Director Building Control.

Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza directed the MP&TE officers to continue their hard work and take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators without any discrimination.

According to RDA spokesman, during current fiscal year 2021-22, the MP&TE Directorate RDA has achieved about 33% of the total target of Rs 380 million within one month, generating revenue amounting to Rs 125.7 million.