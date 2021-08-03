DG RDA Lauds MP&TE Directorate For Record Revenue Generation
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:54 PM
Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has commended efforts of the officers concerned, made to generate record revenue during last financial year 2020-21
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has commended efforts of the officers concerned, made to generate record revenue during last financial year 2020-21.
The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) managed to generate record revenue of Rs 498.6 million against the target of Rs 260 million set for last financial year 2020-21.
On excellent performance, DG RDA has commended the officers concerned of RDA including Jamshaid Aftab, Director MP&TE, Samiullah Khan Niazi, Deputy Director Planning and Atif Mehmood Chaudhry, Deputy Director Building Control.
Chairman RDA Tariq Mahmood Murtaza directed the MP&TE officers to continue their hard work and take action in accordance with the law against the rules violators without any discrimination.
According to RDA spokesman, during current fiscal year 2021-22, the MP&TE Directorate RDA has achieved about 33% of the total target of Rs 380 million within one month, generating revenue amounting to Rs 125.7 million.