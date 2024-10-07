DG RDA Launches New Property Transfer System To Facilitate Citizens
Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Monday launched RDA’s new property transfer system to facilitate the citizens
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza on Monday launched RDA’s new property transfer system to facilitate the citizens.
Chairing a meeting held here, the DG said that the citizens would now be able to get online transfer of the properties in Rawalpindi Improvement Trust (RIT) schemes which are under RDA.
“Property transfer application and challan would be available online,” she said.
The DG said that on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, reforms are underway in RDA and the old process of manual file system is being removed.
She informed that the IT-based reforms would facilitate the citizens and help the department to eliminate the agent mafia and corruption.
“The new system would help solve the problems particularly related to approval of land use and transfer of property in Rawalpindi city,” she added.
Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Director Estate Management Shahzad Gondal, Deputy Director IT RDA, other RDA officers and Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement Program (PLUS) officers participated in the meeting.
