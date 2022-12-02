DG RDA suspends six officials on poor performance

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday visited RDA One Window Operation Center, Land Use and Building Control Directorate RDA and suspended six officials on poor performance

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Friday visited RDA One Window Operation Center, Land Use and Building Control Directorate RDA and suspended six officials on poor performance.

According to RDA spokesman, during his visit checked attendance of the employees at 9:45 am while Building Superintendent, Arslan Shaukat, two Building Inspectors and a Junior Clerk Habib ur Rahman were absent from their duty.

The DG suspended the four officials.

The DG also checked RDA one window operation center where renovation work including construction of ramp, stairs, grills and paint were carried out.

The DG also suspended the supervisor of this project, Muhammad Akram Nadeem and Assistant Director Engineering RDA on poor performance.

The spokesman informed that the DG had directed all the employees to be punctual and ensure daily attendance on time.

He directed all the officers to resolve the problems being faced by the public through speedy work and emphasized on swift and quality work with earnest efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

The DG directed also ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against illegal and unauthorized constructions and commercial activities without any discrimination. All the RDA directorates were also instructed to work hard, he added.