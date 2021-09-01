UrduPoint.com

DG RDA Visits Ammar Chowk Project To Review Construction Work Progress

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:20 PM

DG RDA visits Ammar Chowk project to review construction work progress

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday visited Ammar Chowk project and reviewed the construction work progress.

On this occasion, the project team gave a detailed briefing to the DG on the project.

The DG was informed that the project was conceived nearly 12 years ago but its construction work could not be started. The incumbent Punjab government released the funds and the project is being completed under the supervision of RDA and Station Headquarters.

The DG was apprised that the construction work on the project is in full swing and the FWO is making all out efforts to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

In view of the growing population and heavy traffic load, some significant changes were made in the project. All the power cables including low tension and high tension were laid underground.

Twin underpasses are being constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All the surrounding area of the project would be made lush green as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

The DG was briefed that all-out efforts were also being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during construction period.

The project team expressed the optimism that the project would be completed by the end of this year. Despite Covid-19 and monsoon rains, the construction work was being carried out round the clock, in three shifts.

The DG was informed that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 1307 million.

The DG appreciated the pace and quality of work and thanked the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment board and FWO for their full cooperation and support to complete the project in short period of nearly seven months.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the President Cantonment Board Brig. Ejaz Qamar Kiani who played a vital role to launch the project.

The DG said the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi is assisting RDA to launch Kutchery Chowk project and expressed the hope that construction work on the project would be kicked off soon.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Traffic Rawalpindi Progress All FWO Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs ..

Dubai Customs lists customs exemptions in Customs Passenger Guide

21 minutes ago
 New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz A ..

New Squad for NZ ODIs: New faces replace Sarfraz Ahmed and Sohaib Maqsood

23 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two vet ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi remembers two veteran actresses of the Pakistan ..

33 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

Wasim Akram reacts on fake news of TOI

36 minutes ago
 Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

Netherlands FM Sigrid Kaag to visit Pakistan today

49 minutes ago
 Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vi ..

Emirates appoints Mohammed Alnahari Alhashmi as Vice President for Pakistan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.