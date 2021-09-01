DG RDA visits Ammar Chowk project to review construction work progress

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Wednesday visited Ammar Chowk project and reviewed the construction work progress.

On this occasion, the project team gave a detailed briefing to the DG on the project.

The DG was informed that the project was conceived nearly 12 years ago but its construction work could not be started. The incumbent Punjab government released the funds and the project is being completed under the supervision of RDA and Station Headquarters.

The DG was apprised that the construction work on the project is in full swing and the FWO is making all out efforts to complete the project within shortest possible time frame.

In view of the growing population and heavy traffic load, some significant changes were made in the project. All the power cables including low tension and high tension were laid underground.

Twin underpasses are being constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. All the surrounding area of the project would be made lush green as per the vision of the Prime Minister.

The DG was briefed that all-out efforts were also being made to ensure smooth flow of traffic during construction period.

The project team expressed the optimism that the project would be completed by the end of this year. Despite Covid-19 and monsoon rains, the construction work was being carried out round the clock, in three shifts.

The DG was informed that the project would be completed at a cost of Rs 1307 million.

The DG appreciated the pace and quality of work and thanked the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi, Chaklala Cantonment board and FWO for their full cooperation and support to complete the project in short period of nearly seven months.

He also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the President Cantonment Board Brig. Ejaz Qamar Kiani who played a vital role to launch the project.

The DG said the Station Headquarters Rawalpindi is assisting RDA to launch Kutchery Chowk project and expressed the hope that construction work on the project would be kicked off soon.