DG RDA visits high-risk areas along Nullah Lai

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Saturday visited high-risk areas along Nulla Lai to inspect preparations for monsoon season.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG had directed the Managing Director WASA Muhammad Tanveer and Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) to complete cleanliness work before the start of monsoon rains.

He said that WASA and MCR were instructed to remove solid waste and encroachments from the banks of Nulla Lai, adding, the citizens were also asked not to dump solid waste near Nullah Lai.

The spokesman said the DG had issued orders to WASA and MCR to take solid steps to ensure that the residents could not throw garbage and solid waste in Nullah Lai.

He said that the problems faced during the monsoon season must be addressed as soon as possible, so that, the residents of the low-lying areas could be protected from flood risks.

The DG had warned the officials concerned that negligence on their part would not be tolerated, the spokesman informed.