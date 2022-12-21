DG RDA visits Novelty Cinema area

Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa here on Wednesday visited Novelty Cinema area and inspected RDA's five kanal open plot in Mohanpura Housing Scheme.

The DG directed the Estate Management Wing and Engineering Directorate of RDA to construct a boundary wall at the plot.

According to RDA spokesman, the DG also directed the relevant authorities to construct a parking area for motorcycles and vehicles on the plot to facilitate the traders and the residents of the locality.

The DG instructed the Director Estate Management to remove encroachments and demolish the illegal constructions raised on the plot.

On the occasion, Director State Management Muhammad Asif Janjua, Director Engineering Aamir Rasheed, Deputy Director Engineering Azizullah, Assistant Director Estate Management Rana Muhammad Shoaib Khan and other relevant officials were present.