DG RDA Visits Pakistan Metro Bus System Corridor To Inspect Repair Work
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Director General (DG), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Kinza Murtaza here on Thursday visited the Pakistan Metro Bus System corridor to inspect the ongoing repair/maintenance work.
This visit is part of the RDA's continuous efforts to ensure the smooth operation and upkeep of the Metro Bus service, which serves as a vital transportation link for thousands of commuters in the Rawalpindi-Islamabad region.
According to RDA spokesman during the visit, the DG was briefed by the Engineering Directorate RDA team regarding the current status of the maintenance work which includes the inspection of bus stations, track infrastructure, signaling systems, and the overall system integrity, aimed at ensuring the metro services to remain punctual, safe, and reliable.
"I am pleased with the progress of the ongoing maintenance work. It is vital to ensure that the Metro Bus System operates smoothly for the benefit of the public," said Kinza Murtaza.
"We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety to ensure uninterrupted services," she added.
The Metro Bus System has significantly contributed to the region’s public transport system, providing an affordable and efficient commuting option for the citizens.
The maintenance work is crucial to RDA’s long-term vision of improving and enhancing the operational efficiency and sustainability of the metro project.
