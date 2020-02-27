(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General National Accountability Bureau Balochistan, Farmanullah Khan has said that NAB is striving hard to eradicate corruption through concerted efforts from the country.

"Collective efforts by all segment of the society are required to get rid of menace of corruption," he said while talking to the complainants on Thursday during an open court held at NAB' regional bureau of Balochistan, said press release issued here.

In pursuance of the directives issued by the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, DG NAB Balochistan held an open court during which a large number of complainants hailing from various parts of the province visited the NAB bureau office and submitted complaints against government functionaries, government departments and private individuals.

DG NAB on the occasion recalled that premier anti-watchdog is making serious strives against all form of corruption and corrupt practices under the NAO 1999.

"NAB is committed to eliminate corruption through its holistic approach. "Element involved in looting the national wealth would be brought to justice.

"In the light of Chairman Nab's vision accountability bureau is pursuing the policy of across the board accountability," he maintained.

He assured that in light of the documented proof in various cases, strict action would be taken to provide relief to the affectees and recover the robbed national wealth.

Farmanullah DG NAB Balochistan calmly listened to all complaints and issued immediate directives on various complaints to the concerned wings on the spot.