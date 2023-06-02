DG Rescue 1122 Academy condoles over death of rescue worker

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of Recue academy Dr Ayaz Khan on Friday visited the residence of a deceased rescue worker, Sayyed Mamoor Shah in Sadozai Gul, Hazar Khwani to condole over his demise with the bereaved family members.

He was accompanied by a couple of rescue workers.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Dr Ayaz Khan expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family members of the deceased rescue worker.

He offered Fateha and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of the rescue worker.

He said, "The staff of Rescue 1122 equally shares the grief of the bereaved family."He also assured complete support on part of the Rescue 1122 to the bereaved family members.