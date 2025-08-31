DG Rescue 1122 appeals for calm & cooperation as flood relief efforts intensify in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer urged the public to cooperate with rescue teams, evacuate areas near riverbanks, avoid swimming and stay clear of water to ensure safety and prevent health risks, assuring that the administration is fully vigilant.

While exclusively speaking to a local news channel, Dr Rizwan Naseer, DG1122, provided an update on the ongoing rescue operations in the region and also commended the dedication and professionalism of the Rescue 1122 teams, highlighting their tireless efforts in saving lives and providing critical assistance during this challenging time.

He confirmed that more than 600,000 individuals from various areas of Punjab had been safely evacuated as part of the emergency response efforts, adding, the authorities have worked tirelessly to ensure that these evacuees were moved to safer areas, away from the flood-affected zones.

In addition to human evacuations, Dr Naseer highlighted the extensive efforts made to safeguard animals during the crisis.

He mentioned that approximately 400,000 animals had also been rescued and relocated to safe relief camps, adding, these camps were equipped with essential health facilities and animal feeding stations to ensure the well-being of the animals during their stay.

Dr Naseer emphasized that the rescue operation continues to be a top priority, with all teams working around the clock to assist.

He reassured the public that the authorities are committed to ensuring the safety of both people and animals, with ongoing efforts to deliver aid, medical support, and necessary resources to those in need.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also praised the collective efforts of the Chief Minister of Punjab and all the relevant departments in handling the unprecedented situation.

He acknowledged the remarkable level of cooperation between various agencies, which has been instrumental in managing the crisis efficiently.

According to him, the response to this historic calamity was being carried out with exceptional maturity and coordination, ensuring that all necessary measures were in place to protect both human lives and animals.

Dr Naseer commended the CM for his proactive stance and swift actions, which have been critical in ensuring a smooth and organized rescue operation.

In closing, Dr Naseer noted that the resilience and unity displayed in the face of such a historic calamity will be remembered as a model for future disaster response.