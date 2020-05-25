DG Rescue 1122 concerned over 1,469 accidents on Eid day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday expressed concern over 1,469 road accidents on Eid day across the province.

According to Rescue spokesman, the DG Rescue 1122 said it was highest number of accidents reported on Eid day ever whereas 14 persons lost lives in the accidents.

He urged the people to drive with responsibility to avoid accidents. He said the people could play positive role in decreasing the number of accidents.