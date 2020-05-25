UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rescue 1122 Concerned Over 1,469 Accidents On Eid Day

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

DG Rescue 1122 concerned over 1,469 accidents on Eid day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Monday expressed concern over 1,469 road accidents on Eid day across the province.

According to Rescue spokesman, the DG Rescue 1122 said it was highest number of accidents reported on Eid day ever whereas 14 persons lost lives in the accidents.

He urged the people to drive with responsibility to avoid accidents. He said the people could play positive role in decreasing the number of accidents.

Related Topics

Punjab Road Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to resident ..

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Argentinian President on ..

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

7 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 25 May 2020

11 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits security and service de ..

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.