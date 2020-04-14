UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

DG Rescue 1122 for acknowledging services of rescuers in COVID outbreak

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Underlining the need for solacing Rescuers for their unmatched services, Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer said that they were also fighting coronavirus pandemic as front line force.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that an additional bonus would be paid to Rescue 1122 staffers for their extra ordinary services in these troubled times.

He disclosed that he had forwarded a summary for promotions of Rescuers who were battling the viral disease on front line to Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar.

Every emergency does not match like corona pandemic, Dr Naseer said and added that the rescuers who contacted virus were not improving now.

DG urged rescuers not to leave a stone unturned for serving the nation in these hard times.

DEO, Dr Nattiq Hayyat Ghalzi, In charge Admin & Operations, Dr Kaleem ullah were present on the occasion.

Earlier, Dr Rizwan Naseer was received by Dr Nattiq, Dr Kaleem, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Engineer Ahmad Kamal and other official at his arrival in Multan office.

The purpose of the visit was reviewing arrangements of district Emergency office of Rescue 1122 to tackle the pandemic.

It is worth mentioning here that Recue 1122 shifted 566 patients including 80 positive, 486 suspected cases.

Ten positive patients ,who later died, were buried in their native towns and areas by following all protocols by Rescuers.

