DG Rescue 1122 launches tree plantation drive in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Dr. Khatir Ahmed, Director General Rescue 1122, started a tree planting campaign by planting trees at the provincial headquarters here on Thursday.

Talking to media men, Dr. Khatir Ahmed said more than 5,000 saplings will be planted at rescue stations and other places across the province.

He also directed the Rescue 1122 management to take care of all plants on a regular basis.

He said, the aim and objective of the tree planting campaign is to create a better society and end environmental pollution.

He said people should prove their love for Sohni Dharti by planting as many trees as possible so as to ensure a clean and green environment to our coming generation.

Dr Khatir Ahmed recalled that in the last campaign, more than 2,000 saplings were planted which have now become deciduous trees.