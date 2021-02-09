DG Rescue 1122 reviews annual district performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer Tuesday reviewed the performance of rescuers across all districts through a new grading system of performance evaluation.

Chairing the annual district's performance review conference at Emergency Services Headquarters, he also analyzed the proposal of regional emergency officers regarding Training Need Analysis (TNA) of all divisions and refresher training for managers and Rescue staff to further enhance the capacity of rescue staff.

All REOs presented grading of their respective districts, stations, vehicles, rescue staff, and submitted nomination of best rescuers for the cash award.

The DG Rescue directed REOs to ensure the grading system and physical fitness of the staff to maintain the standards of service for timely service delivery to the citizens without discrimination.

He asked REOs to give appreciation to the best rescuers to motivate and encourage them for their gallantry and laborious work. DG Rescue also emphasized scaling up the weak and average performance rescuers as no compromise would be made on service standards.

Dr Rizwan Naseer directed all REOs to observe new call taking and dispatch system started in Lahore to avoid unnecessary delay in response to emergencies.

The test run of the new call and dispatch software would connect ambulance and victim directly to avoid any ambiguity about location, he added.

On the occasion, the REOs briefed the Director-General about the grading of districts, stations, vehicles, rescue staff, and nomination of best rescuers for a cash award. They also briefed about surprising monitoring visits of Rescue Stations in their respective divisions.