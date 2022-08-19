UrduPoint.com

DG Rescue 1122 Reviews Relief Activities In Flood Affected Areas Of South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122, Dr Rizwan Naseer, paid visit to South Punjab to review the relief activities in the flood-affected areas.

On the instructions of DG Rescue 1122, rescue teams have been sent not only to Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa from Multan, but also emergency camps have been set up in two places in Multan to deal with possible flood.

In view of the flood situation in South Punjab, Rescue 1122 Multan teams were practically performing duties in flood hit areas with full capacity and the best strategy.

District Emergency Officer Dr Kaleemullah, said that three teams had been dispatched to Rajanpur, Taunsa and DG Khan areas for relief activities and to shift the flood stranded people on safer places along with their goods.

In view of the danger of flood situation in Multan, two flood camps have been established at Head Muhammad Wala and Muhammad Pur Ghota under the supervision of Emergency Officer Engineer Ahmed Kamal, where rescuers and boats were kept ready at all times so that timely help could be provided to people.

