DG Rescue 1122 visit Rescue Command & Control Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday visited Rescue Command and Control Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday visited Rescue Command and Control Centre.

According to Rescue Punjab spokesman, District Officer Shahid Waheed Qamar briefed the DG on rescue core in cricket series.

As many as 24 ambulances, 10 vehicles and 41 motorcycle ambulances would be deployed during matches, he said and adding that 550 rescuers will be deployed during cricket series.

DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said that rescuers should know about their responsibilities to deal with different situations.

He said that during cricket matches routine operation of rescue would not be affected. Timely provision of rescue service was a basic right of citizen, he added.