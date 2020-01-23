UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rescue 1122 Visit Rescue Command & Control Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 10:45 PM

DG Rescue 1122 visit Rescue Command & Control Centre

Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday visited Rescue Command and Control Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer on Thursday visited Rescue Command and Control Centre.

According to Rescue Punjab spokesman, District Officer Shahid Waheed Qamar briefed the DG on rescue core in cricket series.

As many as 24 ambulances, 10 vehicles and 41 motorcycle ambulances would be deployed during matches, he said and adding that 550 rescuers will be deployed during cricket series.

DG Dr Rizwan Naseer said that rescuers should know about their responsibilities to deal with different situations.

He said that during cricket matches routine operation of rescue would not be affected. Timely provision of rescue service was a basic right of citizen, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Punjab Vehicles Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

6 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.