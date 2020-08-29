UrduPoint.com
DG Rescue 1122 Visited Flood Affected Areas In Swat

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 04:07 PM

DG Rescue 1122 visited flood affected areas in Swat

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmad Saturday visited Flood affected areas and reviewed relief operation in Shahgram and Madyan areas of district Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) ::Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khatir Ahmad Saturday visited Flood affected areas and reviewed relief operation in Shahgram and Madyan areas of district Swat.

He said as per direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan,Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Khatir Ahmed along with Secretary Relief and DGP DMA visited the flood affected areas in Shahgram and Madyan areas of Swat and monitored the rescue 1122 operations as soon as the report was received about flood.

There were also reports of five people missing in the floods and rescue1122 was still searching for them in Madyan, Shahgram, Tirat and Swat rivers.

A total of 80 Rescue 1122 personnel, 5 ambulances, water rescue team, recovery vehicle and disaster rescue vehicle were carrying out the search operation.

The Government was providing all possible facilities to the victims.

