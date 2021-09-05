DG Rescue 1122 visits Abbottabad and Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Director-General Rescue 1122 KPK Khateer Ahmed has said that temporary emergency rescue centers have been established at tourists spots that would be made permanent soon.

During his visit of Abbottabad and Nathiagali on Sunday, he said that all available resources were being utilized for ensuring Rescue1122 as first respondent during any emergency and outbreak.

During his visit he also inspected equipment, vehicles and under-construction building of the Rescue 1122.

With the cooperation of the provincial government Rescue 1122 administration is going to establish permanent, temporary and containers rescue centers at tourist spots to ensure the safety of the tourists and also to provide emergency services to the locals, adding the DG Rescue 1122 said.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Imran Yousufzai while briefing the DG said that besides emergency services Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided emergency and first aid training to various public and private sector institutions. On timely and best services DG Rescue 1122 appreciated district Abbottabad team.