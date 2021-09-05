UrduPoint.com

DG Rescue 1122 Visits Abbottabad And Nathiagali

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:40 PM

DG Rescue 1122 visits Abbottabad and Nathiagali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Director-General Rescue 1122 KPK Khateer Ahmed has said that temporary emergency rescue centers have been established at tourists spots that would be made permanent soon.

During his visit of Abbottabad and Nathiagali on Sunday, he said that all available resources were being utilized for ensuring Rescue1122 as first respondent during any emergency and outbreak.

During his visit he also inspected equipment, vehicles and under-construction building of the Rescue 1122.

With the cooperation of the provincial government Rescue 1122 administration is going to establish permanent, temporary and containers rescue centers at tourist spots to ensure the safety of the tourists and also to provide emergency services to the locals, adding the DG Rescue 1122 said.

In-charge Rescue 1122 Abbottabad Imran Yousufzai while briefing the DG said that besides emergency services Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided emergency and first aid training to various public and private sector institutions. On timely and best services DG Rescue 1122 appreciated district Abbottabad team.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Vehicles Rescue 1122 Sunday All Government Best

Recent Stories

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to ..

3rd HealthPlus Middle East Fertility Conference to discuss the latest scientific ..

5 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professiona ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives British professional boxer

5 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles and b ..

20 minutes ago
 World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise actio ..

World Green Economy Summit 2021 to galvanise action for sustainable recovery

20 minutes ago
 Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Futu ..

Digital Transformation is critical in Shaping Future of Economy and Governance, ..

35 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi ..

Ajman Crown Prince congratulates Humaid Al Nuaimi on anniversary of assumption o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.