DG Rescue AJK Visits Rescue-1122 Headquarters & Academy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Secretary Relief and Disaster Management, who's also director general Rescue-1122 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Syed Shahid Mohyiddin Qadri, visited Rescue Headquarters & academy, here on Thursday.

He met Director General Rescue-1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer and discussed expansion of Rescue Service in AJK and other relevant affairs.

Mohyiddin Qadri discussed with DG Rescue Punjab emergency reforms, monitoring system, emergency standards and technical assistance in accordance with expansion of Rescue Service AJK in three more districts including Neelum Valley, Bagh and Havelli, and informed the DG Rescue Punjab about the service structure and laws of the AJK.

He also informed about the increasing number of drowning emergencies in AJK and requested for providing advance Water Rescue Training to AJK rescue personnel.

He expressed his delight to see Rescue 1122 Punjab developed in a short span of time on such solid professional lines.

He said Rescue 1122 had contributed significantly and visibly to emergency management and community recognises and appreciates their quick response and improved emergency services delivery.

Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the AJK government for expansion of rescue service in AJK and assured him of his complete support and every possible technical assistance in establishment of Rescue 1122 in other districts of AJ&K.

At the end, DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan presented a rescue shield to Syed Shahid Mohyiddin Qadri on behalf of the Punjab Emergency Service.

