DG Rescue gives Rs 3.4 mln cheques to families of two rescuers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service ( Rescue 1122 ) Dr Rizwan Naseer presented cheques worth over Rs3.4 million as financial compensation to the families of two rescuers at Rescue Headquarters.

Dr Rizwan Naseer presented compensation cheque of worth Rs 1,584,408 to widow of Shahbaz Shamas and Rs 1,900,000 to father of Toqeer Hassan (LTV), Syed Agha Hussain Naqvi in his office. Foaad Shahzad Mirza DD (HR), Ijaz Ahmed Virk DD (Finance), Sumaria Liquat Social Welfare Officer and family members of all two rescuers were also present.

As per details, Shahbaz Shamas had joined Service in 2009 as Sanitary Worker and he was performing his duty in District Lahore.

He got cardiac arrest during his duty on June 20, 2019, and Rescue 1122 immediately shifted him to Services Hospital, but he could not survive.

Similarly, Toqeer Hassan Raza had joined service as Rescue Driver in 2019 for District Sargodha. He was going to office early morning for duty on June 26, 2019, an unknown heavy loaded truck hit his motorbike and he died on the spot.

At the end, Dr. Rizwan Naseer offered Fateha and led prayer for rescuers who lost their lives.