DG Rescue Punjab Reviews Muharram Arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed arrangements for providing emergency cover to mourning processions of Muharram in all districts of Punjab.

Presiding over a meeting of senior rescue officers at the Rescue-1122 Headquarters on Monday, he reviewed arrangements for all districts and analysed working of district control rooms and provincial monitoring cell.

In this regard, operational head Ayaz Aslam briefed the DG Rescue Punjab that all districts had prepared emergency plans for Muharram in accordance with the directions, issued by the government of Punjab.

As per emergency plans, over 11,000 rescuers will perform their duties from 1st to 10th of Muharram and districts have started implementation of the contingency plan to provide emergency cover to sensitive locations, identified in the District Emergency board meetings.

He said service will be on high alert during 9th & 10th of Muharram and will cover more than 1,000 processions/events.

The Head of Operations highlighted that overall 2,799 Muharram processions/ events will be provided emergency cover across Punjab with 600 motorbike ambulances, 763 emergency and patient transfer ambulances and 371 fire and rescue vehicles including specialised vehicles from 1st to 10th of Muharram in all districts of Punjab.

The DG reviewed deployment plan of Rescue Service for Provincial Capital Lahore in which 900 rescuers would provide emergency cover with 50 ambulances and 297 motorbike ambulances. Special rescue teams will be deputed at Karbala Gamay Shah, Imamia Colony, Nisar Haveli and other sensitive places of Lahore.

The leaves of the emergency officers, Rescue & Safety officers, shift in-charges, emergency medical technicians, fire rescuers, lead fire rescuers and other emergency staff will be restricted on sensitive days.

More Stories From Pakistan

