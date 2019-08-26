DG Rescue returns home after visiting emergency services in Ireland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Director General Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Dr Rizwan Naseer returned home after visiting the National Ambulance Service of Ireland

The Emergency Services academy is collaborating with the National Ambulance Service College of Ireland to achieve global standards in provision of quality pre-hospital emergency care in Pakistan.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also held a meeting with Health Minister of Ireland, Simon Harris, who showed interest in visiting Pakistan. He was further informed by the Director National Ambulance Service of Ireland that they had been assisting in training of emergency staff since the earthquake 2005 in Pakistan, in collaboration with the disaster relief organisation, set up by Ireland and Pakistan. Now, this training had been institutionalised after the establishment of Emergency Services Academy in Pakistan, he added.

During his visit, he had detailed meeting with Martin Dunne, director of the National Ambulance Service of Ireland.

He also visited the Command and Control Centre of National Ambulance Service of Ireland, observed operational procedures of the service delivery, call receiving and dispatch system.

He also visited different ambulance stations and reviewed the patient transfer and emergency ambulances, motorbike responders and equipment available in ambulances.

He also discussed the service structure of Ambulance Service staff and their promotional and management pathways.

DG Rescue also spent a day with the Chief Officer of National Ambulance Service College of Ireland, Macartan Hughes and Professor Shane Knox from the University College Cork and the faculty to discuss in detail about training of Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedic staff and dispatcher training.

He discussed the training programmes for Community First Responder, Emergency Medical Technician, Emergency Paramedic and Advanced Emergency Paramedic training courses.