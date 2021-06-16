UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rescue Reviews Flood Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

DG Rescue reviews flood arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday reviewed flood preparedness arrangements in districts of the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday, he directed the officers to depute water rescue teams at points for water or flood emergencies.

He directed them to ensure that motorboats and other related equipments and organize emergency evacuation drills.

Earlier, Ayaz Aslam, the Head of Operations, briefed the chair about flood preparedness and said all water rescue teams were high alert at districts, division and provincial level.

All districts already conducted pre-monsoon activities, including preparing flood management plans,and their rehearsal, testing and repair of equipments.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood Water Alert All

Recent Stories

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

23 minutes ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

38 minutes ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

41 minutes ago

West eyes pre-Covid normal as Moscow orders mandat ..

14 minutes ago

6 arrested, arms & car recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.