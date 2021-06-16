DG Rescue reviews flood arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer on Wednesday reviewed flood preparedness arrangements in districts of the province.

Presiding over a meeting at the Rescue Headquarters on Wednesday, he directed the officers to depute water rescue teams at points for water or flood emergencies.

He directed them to ensure that motorboats and other related equipments and organize emergency evacuation drills.

Earlier, Ayaz Aslam, the Head of Operations, briefed the chair about flood preparedness and said all water rescue teams were high alert at districts, division and provincial level.

All districts already conducted pre-monsoon activities, including preparing flood management plans,and their rehearsal, testing and repair of equipments.