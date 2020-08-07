DG Rescue welcomes 402 rescuers recruited for tehsils

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday welcomed 402 rescuers, recruited for remaining tehsils of Punjab at the Emergency Services Academy.

He congratulated them on becoming part of the Rescue-1122 life-saving service after going through the selection process including written, aptitude/ psychological, physical tests, conducted by third party NTS and then final interviews by members from four different independent departments.

Dr Rizwan informed rescuers that the Emergency Services academy had trained 19,364 and expanded emergency service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Today Rescue-1122 includes Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, and Fire Service, thus providing a sense of safety to citizens by providing timely comprehensive emergency response to any emergency or disaster in Punjab and we do not have to invite a team from outside.