UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Rescue Welcomes 402 Rescuers Recruited For Tehsils

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

DG Rescue welcomes 402 rescuers recruited for tehsils

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer Friday welcomed 402 rescuers, recruited for remaining tehsils of Punjab at the Emergency Services Academy.

He congratulated them on becoming part of the Rescue-1122 life-saving service after going through the selection process including written, aptitude/ psychological, physical tests, conducted by third party NTS and then final interviews by members from four different independent departments.

Dr Rizwan informed rescuers that the Emergency Services academy had trained 19,364 and expanded emergency service to all districts of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Today Rescue-1122 includes Emergency Ambulance, Rescue, and Fire Service, thus providing a sense of safety to citizens by providing timely comprehensive emergency response to any emergency or disaster in Punjab and we do not have to invite a team from outside.

Related Topics

Fire Punjab All From NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan J ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

58 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

1 hour ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

2 hours ago

NSW offers to host coronavirus-threatened Australi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.