DG Rescue1122 Directs Timely Help To People During Emergencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 04:51 PM

DG Rescue1122 directs timely help to people during emergencies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Director General, Rescue 1122, Dr Khatir Ahmed on Friday inspected its district office at Nowshera and directed the staff to provide timely assistance to people during emergencies.

District Emergency Officer Sohail Owais Babar briefed Dr Khatir Ahmed about working of Rescue 1122 Nowshera. The contingent of rescue staff presented a salute to DG Rescue.

Dr Khatir visited different sections of the Nowshera Rescue Office and inspected modern ambulances equipped with essential medical equipment and other essential services.

"The main duty of a rescue employee is to serve masses in time during disasters or calamities," he said adding every employee should adopt and learn rules regarding how to save lives in case of capsized boats, eruption of fire, road accidents, building collapse, earthquake, floods and other emergencies.

While praising the services of Rescue 1122 during COVID-19, the DG said "we are proud of our staff for providing the much needed rescue facilities to people by putting their lives in danger.

